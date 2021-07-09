Tammy Melissa Huether, 62, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 9:00 p.m. Thurs. July 8, 2021 at her home.
She was born Jan. 13, 1959 in Camden, TN to Sylvia Joyce Smith of Granite City and the late William Jack Smith Sr.
Tammy loved to shop and had been a bartender at the Venice Social Club.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by 2 sons: Samson (Brandi) Scorfina and William Zeb Smiley; 3 grandchildren: Cemetrio Scorfina, Aiden Smiley and Allera Smiley; a sister: Darla Dawn (Thomas) LeMaster; her former spouse: Jack Huether all of Granite City; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Jack Smith Jr.
Memorial visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tues. July 13, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.