Truman Lance Hord, 60, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at his home. He was born July 14, 1961 in Granite City, a son of the late Truman E. and Bonnie L. (Bywater) Hord. He married Betty M. (Boyster) Hord on November 24, 2004 in Edwardsville and she survives. Lance was an avid woodworker, very artistic with his wood creations that will be cherished for generations. He loved music, playing the guitar and was a fan of Rock and Roll. He enjoyed being outdoors, working in his yard and his days of landscaping. He also was a collector of die cast and toy cars. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and brother and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a daughter, Chrissy Clifton of Granite City; a son, Truman Devon Hord of Granite City; two grandchildren, Mason Lee Clifton and Marinna Jackson; a sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Tony Courtoise of Mineral Point, Missouri; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
