Sylvia Mayes

Sylvia Eve Mayes, age 76, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Sylvia was born on February 19, 1947 in Germany.
On December 4, 1970, Sylvia married Winston Mayes in Granite City, IL. Sylvia was a proud homemaker who loved taking care of her family and in her younger years she worked as a beautician. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Sylvia loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her mother, Lydia Srnek.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Winston Mayes of Granite City, IL; loving children, Derek (Susie) Mayes of Granite City, IL, Dena (Daniel Juedemann) Mayes of Glen Carbon, IL and Devin Mayes of McKinney, TX; dear step-daughter, Darletha (John) Lesar of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to Lauren Mayes, Brooke Mayes, Ashley Pejakovich, Ava Mayes, Eliana Mayes, Samantha Rydgig and Nicholas Lesar; extended family and many friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Private family interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Edwardsville, IL.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.