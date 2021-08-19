Susan Willette, nee Hinson, 61, of Granite City, Illinois, born March 31, 1960, in Biloxi, Mississippi, passed away at 10:45 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.
Mrs. Willette previously worked at National States Insurance Company in St. Louis, Missouri for 21 years before leaving in 2010. Loved being a grandma, cross stitch, and making afghans.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara, nee Reading, Hinson.
Surviving are her father, Robert Hinson of Granite City, Illinois; husband, Roger “Jay” Willette of Granite City, Illinois; sons, Bradley, Eric, and Trevor Willette, all of Granite City, Illinois; daughter, Shanna Willette of Granite City, Illinois; brothers, Mark Hinson of Naples, Florida, and James Hinson of Collinsville, Illinois; sister, Cindy (Michael) Hustedt of Mulberry Grove, Illinois; grandchildren, Aeris, and Emilia Willette, and Adalynn Wortham; and step mother, Dottie Hinson of Granite City, Illinois.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 5:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m., at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral service will be at Irwin Chapel, on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Rudy Elam officiating. Family and friends will be meeting at Crabtree Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Monday for graveside services in Litchfield. Memorials are requested to the family, or donor choice. And will be accepted at the funeral home.