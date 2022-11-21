Susan F. Spataro, 89, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 1:52 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born September 30, 1933 in Granite City, Illinois, the daughter of the late Mikhail and Verkin (Philiposian) Donian. She married the love of her life, Sam J. Spataro on February 4, 1962, in San Francisco, California and they enjoyed a beautiful marriage of over 60 years. Together they enjoyed so many varied interests, from symphony concerts to 49-er games. Susan worked as a young professional with well-known Armenian-born American restauranteur, chef, author and philanthropist, George Magar Mardikian, as his Executive Assistant. Susan was a faithful member of St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Granite City where she was an occasional choir member and ardent fan of the Sunday School; this church’s congregation became a second family to Sam and Sue and their children. She had a special love for the Arts, enjoyed cooking and hosting others and was politically active throughout the years. Though Illinois is her home, Susan always loved and relished in the beauty and grandeur of the San Francisco area redwoods, coastline, and wineries. Susan was a devoted wife, loving mother and the best grandmother to her cherished grandchildren and great granddaughter. She is survived by her two daughters and a son-in-law, Suzanne and Mark Cooley of Omaha, Nebraska and Sandra Spataro of Wilder, Kentucky; two grandchildren and their spouses, Kevin and Michelle Cooley of Dodgeville, Wisconsin and Katherine Cooley and Jonathan Halvorson of Omaha, Nebraska; a great granddaughter, Holly Cooley; a brother, Leo Donian of San Francisco, California; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Angelo and Mary Anna Spataro of Sacramento, California; nieces; nephews; cousins; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, who passed away on April 19, 2022 and an infant brother, Krikor Donian. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at St. Gregory Armenian Church, 1014 West Pontoon Road in Granite City on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Father Taniel Manjikian officiating. Susan will be interred with her beloved husband Sam in a private ceremony at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Church of Granite City or to the Sempervirens Fund to protect the Redwoods that the family enjoyed at 419 S. San Antonio Road, Unit 211, Los Altos, CA 94022 and at www.sempervirens.org. Memorials may also be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
