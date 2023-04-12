Susan Alexis (Prokopich) Montgomery, 61, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. She was born October 31, 1961, in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of Carolyn A. (Cook) Prokopich Cole of Springfield, Illinois and the late Alexander A. Prokopich. Susan worked at Southwestern Illinois College in Granite City with over 20 years of dedicated service in Student Support Services. She was a faithful member of Johnson Road Baptist Church. She had a love for music, theatre, writing, reading and journaling. She had a passion for all animals, enjoyed visiting St. Louis and always enjoyed her trips to the zoo. In addition to her beloved mother, she is survived by a daughter, Rachel Alexis Montgomery and fiancé, Zachary Luthy of Maryville; a son, Benjamin M. Montgomery of Granite City; a sister and brother-in-law, Kerry and Joseph Ruggeri of Petersburg, Illinois; a brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Lorraine Prokopich of Elsah, Illinois; many special nieces and nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark A. Prokopich. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 15, 2023, with Reverend Larry Blankley officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Johnson Road Baptist Church or to the Granite City APA and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
