Susan Elizabeth Henn, age 53, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at her home. Susan was born on June 10, 1968 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of Richard and Patricia Grunwald of The Villages in FL.
On April 28, 1999, Susan married Greg Henn, the love of her life. Susan worked in the research department at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. She enjoyed reading and playing word games on her ipad. Susan also raised butterflies and silk moths. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Susan will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Susan is survived by her devoted husband, Greg Henn of Collinsville, IL; loving sister, Victoria Grunwald of Omah, NE; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Susan requested to have a private graveside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
