Susan Alexis (Prokopich) Montgomery, 61, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at

her home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. She was born October 31, 1961, in St. Louis,

Missouri, a daughter of Carolyn A. (Cook) Prokopich Cole of Springfield, Illinois and

the late Alexander A. Prokopich. Susan worked at Southwestern Illinois College in

Granite City with over 20 years of dedicated service in Student Support Services.

She was a faithful member of Johnson Road Baptist Church. She had a love for

music, theatre, writing, reading and journaling. She had a passion for all animals,

enjoyed visiting St. Louis and always enjoyed her trips to the zoo. In addition to

her beloved mother, she is survived by a daughter, Rachel Alexis Montgomery and

fiancé, Zachary Luthy of Maryville; a son, Benjamin M. Montgomery of Granite

City; a sister and brother-in-law, Kerry and Joseph Ruggeri of Petersburg, Illinois; a

brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Lorraine Prokopich of Elsah, Illinois; many

special nieces and nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her

father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark A. Prokopich. In celebration

of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City

from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, where funeral services will

be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 15, 2023, with Reverend Larry Blankley

officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to Johnson Road Baptist Church or to the Granite City

APA and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com