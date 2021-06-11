Susan A. Vinson, 65 of Granite City passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis.
Susan was born on April 11, 1956 in Granite City and was a teacher at St. Peters Catholic School in St. Charles for over 30 years. In her free time Susan enjoyed her days of spending time with her family and will be remembered for her loving heart and all the special times they shared together.
Susan is survived by and will be missed by her mom; Nelda (Knipping) Vinson of Granite City; her brother, George “Buddy” and Sarah Vinson of Granite City; nephews, Alexander Vinson and John Pingolt; niece, Emma Vinson; brother-in-law, Michael Pingolt, numerous cousins and many other close family members and friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her dad; George Vinson and her sister, Rose Pingolt.