Suez Elizabeth Taylor, 71, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 6:12 a.m. Fri. July 9, 2021 at her home.
She was born July 2, 1950 in Granite City to the late Florence Martin and Theodore Scherfy.
On Sept. 4, 1971 she and Richard Taylor were married in Granite City. He survives.
In addition to her husband she is survived by 2 daughters: Mary (Jeffrey) Gibson and Sara (Jeffrey R. Cauble) Taylor of Granite City; 9 grandchildren; a brother; and 3 sisters.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and 2 sisters.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
