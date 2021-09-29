Sue Carolyn Miller, 86, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was born December 24, 1934 in Diehlstadt, Missouri, a daughter of the late Terry L. and Lyla (Norman) Bagwell. She married Dr. Earl William Miller on October 5, 1963 at Niedringhaus United Methodist Church in Granite City and he survives. Sue was a loving and faithful homemaker and was a longtime member of Niedringhaus United Methodist Church. She was very artistic and talents, enjoyed her days of gardening and cooking and was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Sue cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of nearly 58 years, she is survived by four children, Jenni Neumann of Glendale, Missouri, Kimberly Renee (Les) Lindauer of Pine, Colorado, Timothy Earl (Tammy) Miller of Granite City and Mark (Kendra) Miller of Webster Groves, Missouri; six grandchildren, Taylor (Mahmoud) Alshannaq, Paige (Spencer) Seggebruch, Katelyn (Timothy) Krekeler, Kyle Kenner, Grace Miller and Mackenzie Miller; two great granddaughters, Ava Krekeler and Ella Krekeler and Baby Seggebruch on the way; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Reid. In celebration of her life, a private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Monday, October 4, 2021 with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials are suggested to support your local animal shelter. www.irwinchapel.com