Steven Watson

Steven Michael Watson, age 64, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Steve was born in Granite City, IL on January 16, 1958, a son of Bonnie (Watson) Davis and the late Don A. Watson Sr.
On June 1, 1996, Steve married Angela Dilday, the love of his life. Steve retired from Stanley Security as an alarm installer after many years of dedicated service. He was also a retired volunteer Certified level 2 firefighter for the City of Madison, a job he loved and served with passion for helping others. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and he enjoyed going to home games and was always dressed in Cardinal attire even when watching away games on tv. He also enjoyed being outdoors on a beautiful day fishing. And loved throwing darts with his friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Volunteering at Holy Family School to help coach basketball or run the track events for all the schools, his favorite, shooting the gun to start the events. It was always important to him to attend every sporting or school event that Jess and Nick had as they were the “best accomplishments of his life” as he put it. Steve loved life, he loved giving his time to help others, he loved to laugh and pulling pranks, recanting stories of the Watson boys and all their adventures, but most of all he loved his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, son, father, brother, uncle and a dear friend to many.
In addition to his father, Steve was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Sandy Watson.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Angela Watson of Granite City, IL; loving children, Jessica Watson and Nicholas Watson, both of Granite City, IL; dear mother, Bonnie (Watson) Davis of Granite City, IL; brothers, Don Watson Jr. of Tennessee, Barry (Kathy) Watson of Granite City, IL and Kelly (Patty) Watson of South Carolina; proud uncle to Sam Watson, Jamie (Austin) Baker and Sarah Watson; extended family and friends.
