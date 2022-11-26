Godfrey
Steven Michael Terpening, 71, passed away 1:33 pm, Thursday, November 24, 2022 at his residence.
Born June 9, 1951 in Alton, he was the son of Robert and Mary (Tucker) Terpening.
He had worked as an electrical motor repairman for Industrial Motor Repair for 40 years before retiring in 2014. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and repairing lawn mowers.
He married the former Lori Crafton. She died in 1996.
Surviving are a son, Jason (Mandy) Terpening of Bunker Hill; daughters, Lauri Terpening of Dow, Jennifer Terpening of Jerseyville; 13 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; father and mother-in-law, John and Joann Crafton of Godfrey; his former wife and best friend, Nancy Trask; brother, David Oliver of Granite City; sisters, Anne Schuetz of Brighton, Barbara Flowers of Alton; and his fur baby, "Jinjo".
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Josh Terpening; three brothers, Bob, Matt and Roger Terpening; and two sisters, Donna Hallows and Therese Terpening-Winchester.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held beginning at 2 pm on Sunday, December 4 at the Do Drop Inn, 15281 State Rt 109, Dow, IL.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.