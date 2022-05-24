Steven Nicolas Janssen, 20, passed away May 10, 2022 of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Springfield, MO.
Born March 2, 2002 in Alton, he was the son of Amy Bodenstab of Edwardsville and Steven Janssen of Godfrey.
Known by many as "Big Tex", he was a great friend and beloved son. Steven was intelligent, hard working, brave, fiercely loyal, and generous Christian man who excelled at building, fixing, and creating. His dexterity is a point of pride for his family. He loved God, his family, and America.
He enjoyed his dogs, making people laugh, knives, guns, cowboy boots and hats, spending time with his loved ones, working on vehicles, riding motorcycles, and being a member of River City Saints MC.
He had been employed as a lineman for Stevens Fiber in Springfield, MO
He is survived by his parents; stepmother, Ashley Janssen; maternal grandmother, Becky Bodenstab; paternal grandmother, Sharyn Janssen; fiance', Harlee Mielke in Florida; brothers, Samuel Janssen of Edwardsville, Logan Janssen of Meadowbrook; sisters, Aurora Herbert of Edwardsville, Haylee Janssen of Meadowbrook; his God-mother and aunt, Virginia (Pastor Bill) Voelker, Aunt, Abby (James) Gauen, uncle, Scott Janssen, aunt, Shannon Janssen; maternal aunt, Abby (James) Gauen and their boys, Matthias and Titus Gauen; maternal cousins, Bill and Gideon Voelker, Matthias and Titus Gauen; paternal cousins, Dylan Renken and Scott Janssen, Jr.
Steven was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, William Steven Janssen and maternal grandfather, Dan William Bodenstab.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Friday, May 27 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.
A Celebration of Life will continue from 1-5 pm, Friday at the Wood River Moose Lodge.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.