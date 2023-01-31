Steven Matthew Hornsey, 55, of Alton, IL died on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL.
He was born on June 21, 1967 in Alton, IL to David and Jean (White) Hornsey.
Steven enjoyed playing golf and fishing. He was an avid Rock n Roll music fan.
Survivors include 4 brothers: Mark (Kathy) Hornsey of Granite City, Tom Hornsey of Alton, Bill (Carol) Hornsey of Moro and Mike (Sandra) Hornsey of Godfrey and a sister, Ann Hornsey of Alton, IL.
Besides his parents, Steven is preceded in death by a brother, Pat Hornsey.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
