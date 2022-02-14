Steven V. Dedmon, 56, of Granite City passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center. He was born July 8, 1965 in East St. Louis to Jerry and Dorothy (nee: Gailius) Dedmon. He married Kathleen Watkins September 3, 1998. Steven was a talented mechanic and there was not an engine he could not repair. In his free time he enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Dedmon of Granite City; daughters, Amanda (Nathan) Mueller of Troy, IL and Amber (Louie) Stout of Austin, TX; nine grandchildren; brother, Dennis Dedmon of Granite City; sisters, Dede Alford of Columbia, IL and Kris Dedmon of East Carondolet, IL and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Randy Ashworth.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.