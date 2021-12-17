Steven “Steve” Aaron Miller Sr., age 61 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Depaul Hospital in Bridgeton, MO. Steve was born on February 18, 1960 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Edward Joseph Miller and Edith Harriet (Braden) Miller.
Steve was a United States Navy Veteran and United States Army Veteran who proudly served his country. On December 24, 2019, Steve married Cathy Wilson in Branson, MO. Steve retired as an electrician in 2017 from Granite City Steel after many years of dedicated service. He was a member of the American Legion in Alton, IL and an Auxiliary member of the Collinsville V.F.W. Steve was also a talented singer who enjoyed singing with the Master Voice Choir and singing karaoke. His greatest joy was spending time with his family whom he loved dearly. Steve was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and a friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by one sister, Julianna Wizer; and by two brothers, Frederick Miller and Gregory Miller.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Cathy Wilson of Granite City, IL; loving children, Kara (Dennis) Pinero of Madison, IL, Steven (Helen) Miller III of Granite City, IL and Kasey (Jayson) Carmen of Granite City, IL; step-children, Courtney (Bill) Morillo of Maryland Heights, MO and Sean Mottin of Branson, MO; siblings, Donald (Sandy) Miller, Janet Miller, Lois (Steve) Kramer, Joan (Tim) Wall and Mark Miller; proud grandfather to Alyssa, Hailey, Hanabel, Sarah, Christian and Nathan; proud great-grandfather to Karlee and Lilly; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Calvary Life Church, Granite City, IL, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Memorial donations may be given to Disabled American Veterans or Master Voice Choir. Donations will be accepted at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.