Stephen “Kelly” Compton, age 57, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday October 13, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Kelly was born on June 15, 1964 in East St. Louis, IL, a son of Ralph Dean Compton and Opal Fern (Elmore) Compton of Granite City, IL.
On March 29, 1992, Kelly married Kathy Kenel, the love of his life at Tri-City Park Tabernacle in Granite City, IL. Kelly had worked in the maintenance department at Boeing in St. Louis, MO. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting with his dad. Kelly also enjoyed collecting antiques. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Kelly loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Kelly is survived by his devoted wife, Kathy Compton of Granite City, IL; dear sister, Laura Eavenson; proud uncle to Dr. Ashley Eavenson; extended family and many friends.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
