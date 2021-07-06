Stephen French, age 80, of Collinsville, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL. Stephen was born on September 8, 1940 in Mattoon, IL, a son of the late William French and Evelyn (Harper) French.
Stephen was a United States Army veteran who proudly served his country. On February 4, 1961, Stephen married Judith Ann Carmack, the love of his life in Granite City, IL. Judith passed away on September 5, 2011. He was a faithful member of Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville, IL. He retired from Granite City Steel as a pipefitter after many years of dedicated service. Stephen enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Stephen was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents and wife, Stephen was preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Jim French.
He is survived by his loving children and their families, Stephanie (Kelly Kalika) French of Collinsville, IL and William “Bill” (Julie) French of Troy, IL; brother, Ernie (Kathy) French of Marion, IL; sister, Shawna Downey of Lyle, IL; sister-in-law, Sandy French of Marion, IL; extended family and friends.
Graveside visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL, with the graveside service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial donations may be given to Children’s Hope India Orphanage. Donations will be accepted at the services.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.