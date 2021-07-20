Stephen Eugene Cavanaugh, age 73 passed away at his residence in Granite City, IL on July 2, 2021. Stephen was born in Bonne Terre, Mo October 6, 1947. Stephen retired in 2009 as owner of “Mr. C's Driving School” in Collinsville IL. He graduated from Granite City High School in 1965 as a member of the Warriors Wrestling Team. Stephen took State Championship and All State Honors. Stephen received an Athletic Scholarship to the University of Missouri (Mizzou) at Columbia Mo. While attending in 1967-68 lead the first and only undefeated season and the first nationally ranked wrestling team. Some of his records still stand today. After graduating in 1970 from Mizzou with a bachelor’s in science, Stephen went on to teach at Mizzou as an Assistant Wrestling Couch and then at GCHS as Physical Education Teacher. He served in the United States Army Reverses from 1970-1976.
Stephen was preceded in death by parents: Thomas James Cavanaugh Sr. and Evelyn S. (Leatherman) Cavanaugh, Brother Brian Patrick Cavanaugh all of Granite City, IL.
Surviving Family Members; Brother Kerry David Cavanaugh of Granite City IL, Brother and Sister in-law Jimmy Cavanaugh and Michelle Judd of Pontoon Beach IL. Sister Susan E. Miller of Belleville IL. Nieces; Jamie (husband Jerry) Chappell of Staunton IL, Amy Cavanaugh of Granite City IL, Erin Miller of Kansas City, Mo, Jessica Miller of Belleville IL and Casey Jensen of Granite City IL.
In accordance with Stephen’s wishes cremation services were entrusted to Irwin Chapel. A memorial celebration of his life will be held with immediate family. Pending is his final burial site at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery Columbarium “The Wall”. Condolences may be expressed to www.irwinchapel.com
Stephen was of the Christian Faith his entire life and his prayers were for everyone to know the Lord through their faith.