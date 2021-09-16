Stephanie Margaret Vasques, 52, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 7:03 a.m. Tues. Sept. 14, 2021 at her home.
She was born Oct. 3, 1968 in St. Louis, MO to Larry Wallace of Collinsville, IL and the late Pamela (Bresnahan) Wilfong.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband: Joseph Louis Vasques of Granite City; 3 children: Jeremy Wallace of Collinsville, IL, Nick Wallace of Maryville, IL and Jenna Marie Boscia of CO; 3 grandchildren; and a brother: Scott Wallace of Collinsville.
Services pending.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.