Stacy Lynn Decker, 60, passed away at 11:01 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her home in Edwardsville surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Murphysboro, Illinois on November 12, 1961. Stacy married David Decker on May 7, 1988 in Alton.
Stacy was active in the community, volunteering whenever she could. She was part of the Holiday Shores Social Committee for many years and ran the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast with Santa for many years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She would go anywhere and do anything with them. Stacy was a huge Cardinals baseball fan, and she loved to watch Harry Potter and any Christmas show. She especially loved Christmas because she was a very giving person who loved to see the joy on others faces. She would do anything for anyone.
Along with her husband David, Stacy is survived by her two children, Katelyn Decker of Shiloh and David (April) Decker of Edwardsville; one sister, Barbara Reilley of Edwardsville; five brothers, Doug (Michelle) Preston of Hartford, Robert Preston of Hartford, Steve (Shelly) Preston of Hartford, Michael (Jennifer) Preston of St. Louis, and Clyde (Sonya) Preston of Hartford; two brothers-in-law, John (Sonya) Decker and Steve Decker; two sisters-in-law, Jackie (Jim) Bovinette and Ann (Scott) Harder; three grandchildren, Azylnn Beadles, Riley Ubaudi, and Vivienne Decker; one grandson on the way, Jack Decker; nephews and nieces, Tyler Reilley, Brooke Boeser, Jacob Decker, Chris Decker, Renee Bovinette, Alyssa Bovinette, Emily Harder, Elizabeth Harder, Ellen Harder, and many other nieces and nephews.
Stacy is preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Regina and Raymond “Doug” Preston.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and professional services will be handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
A Celebration of Life and Time of Remembrance will be held on Saturday November 5, 2022 at from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Holiday Shores Clubhouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Koenig Head & Neck Cancer Fund in Memory of Stacy Decker:
https://www.foundationbarnesjewish.org Choose the Give Now option and check the “Other” Designation and write “The Koenig Head & Neck Cancer Fund in Memory of Stacy Decker.
Or checks can be sent directly to:
The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital
1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140
St. Louis, MO 63110-1337
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.