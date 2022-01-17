Sompit Hines, 72, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away at 12:42 a.m. Jan. 16, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born May 9, 1949 in Thailand.
Sompit was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Granite City. She loved to cook and fish.
She is survived by 2 daughters: Kristine Sternberg of Herculaneum, MO and Pacaharee (Ronald) Cornstubble of Caseyville, IL; a son: Tony (Judy) Sternberg of Pontoon Beach; 6 grandchildren: Breanna Sternberg, Christian Sternberg, Tabitha (Mike) Ganske, Keri (Jason) Aaron, Addison Benham and Alexander Sloss; and 6 great-grandchildren: Alex Aaron, Ellie Aaron, Gavin Ganske, Gwyn Ganske, Brett Cotton and Damon Benham.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Gary Stephen Hines; and a grandson: Lucas Aaron.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.