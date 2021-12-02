Singnoy Tak Vilaysack, 33, of Jerseyville, IL, passed away at 4:10 p.m. Tues. Nov. 30, 2021 in Jerseyville.
He was born June 5, 1988 in Granite City, IL to the Cindy (Harrison) Mitchell of Granite City and Khamsing Vilaysack of Venice, IL.
On Aug. 20, 2016, he and Brandy Bennett were married in St. Louis, MO. She survives.
Singnoy was working as an overnight Wal-Mart Associate. He loved spending time with his daughter.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a daughter: Sophia Vilaysack; a sister: Egen (James) Moore; a brother: Jemien Vilaysack both of Granite City; grandmother: Evelyn Harrison of Jerseyville; step-father: Norman Mitchell of St. Louis; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Harrison.
Memorial visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial services at 5:00 p.m. Tues. Dec. 7, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
