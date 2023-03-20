Shirley Ridenhour

Shirley Yvonne Ridenhour, age 85, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at her home. Shirley was born on January 15, 1938 in Hillview, IL, a daughter of the late Leonard M. Bess and Maxine (Mitchell) Bess.
Shirley was a loving mother, lifelong companion, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and a dear friend to many. She had worked as a waitress and bartender at Charlie’s Restaurant for many years. Shirley had many hobbies that included gardening, canning, quilting and making crafts, were just a few of her hobbies. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley never met a stranger and she was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Peggy J. (Bill) Pierce, Patricia A. (Randy) Lamb and Donna G. Frazier.
She is survived by her loving children, Nita (Tim) Creek, Linda (Tony) Christy, Keri S. Lay and Keith E. (Cynthia) Norris; devoted lifelong companion, George Keith, dear sisters, Linda L. Vesci and Carol S. Hasty; dear brothers, Herb (Audrey) Bess and Danny (Michelle) Bess; proud grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Cathy Crippen officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or American Cancer Society. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.