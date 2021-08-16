Shirley R. Tretter, 87, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. She was born June 19, 1934 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth (Devaney) Wolf. She married Melvin Francis Tretter on February 13, 1954 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and he passed away on September 14, 2007. She and her husband were the owners and operators of the Dairy Master in Madison for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, enjoyed her years of activities with the Granite City Township Hall, country line dancing with W.O.W., attending many events with the Belleville Senior services and working with Twigs. She had also served as the lunch lady with the Granite City School District for several years. Shirley always enjoyed socializing and entertaining and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Colleen Tretter of Granite City and Paul and Darla Tretter of Granite City; a daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth “Liz” and Steve Basarich of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Andy, Natalie, Mandy, Michael, Lori, Tyler and Becky; six great grandchildren, Jacob, Jackson, Kara, Avery, Brynn and Sloan; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 53 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Tretter; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Carl and Lois Wolf and Sam and Mae Wolf and two sisters-in-law, Wilma Long and Georgia Weiss.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Twigs, 2101 Cleveland Blvd. Granite City, IL 62040 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com