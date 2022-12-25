Shirley Mae (Deak) Fisher, 85, Edwardsville, IL passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at River Crossing of Edwardsville.
She was born to the late Louis and Mary (Layton) Moll on March 5, 1937 in Lithium, MO. In 1952 Shirley met Daniel R. Deak Sr and they were married in 1953, he precedes her in death. Shirley was a loving mother and a mentor to many people. She loved to spend her time reading, putting puzzles together and playing cards. She was a member of the former Good Shepard Methodist church and participated in Church Women United and the Gateway Auxiliary.
Shirley is survived by 4 daughters: Diana (Michael )Loehr, Bonnie (Stephen) Peters, Shirley (Richard) Bays and Bertha (William) Harris; 2 sons: Daniel R. (Mary) Deak, Jr and Leo (Barbara) Deak; a stepson: Mikel Fisher; a step daughter: Sharon Fisher; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 6 great great-grandchildren; and a sister: Loretta Schulte.
Besides her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her second husband: Thomas Fisher, a daughter: Elizabeth Deak; a grandchild: Crystal Harris; 2 great grandchildren Carter and Oliver Deak; 4 sisters: Gladys Ogden, Margaret Moll, Genevieve Miller, Wilma Ogden; and 3 brothers: Harold Moll, Raymond Moll and Joe Moll.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Wojstrom Funeral Home, Granite City.
A funeral will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:00 am at Wojstrom Funeral Home, burial to follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Edwardsville, IL
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Shirley’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
