Shirley Holder

Shirley Jean Holder, 94, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 3, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.
Jean was born to the late Roland and Alice (McCarthy) Koesterer on January 22, 1928 in Granite City, Illinois. She married Joseph Cornelius Holder on December 17, 1957 and celebrated 62 years of marriage before he passed away in 2019.
She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, Illinois. Jean was a gardener who with her loving touch was able to have much success with her flowers. She was most fond of her orchids and African violets. Jean had quite the sense of humor, and with a very caring and compassionate heart. She was a Sister, Aunt and Grandma to everyone, even if they were not related. She always welcomed everyone to her home which was a gathering spot for many. She also enjoyed quilting. Jean was a lifelong Cardinal fan and a member of the Knothole gang.
Survivors include her daughters: Ann Holder of Granite City, Illinois, Karen Holder of Granite City, Illinois, and Mary Holder-Hart and her husband Michael of Granite City, Illinois; grandchildren: William Hart, Joseph Hart, Thomas Hart, and Katie Hart; nieces and nephews: Bob Koesterer, Connie Koesterer, Sharon (Jerry Owens) Van Meter, John (Beth) Koesterer, Elaine (Andy) Budz; special great nieces: Melissa (Frank) Lawson and Jessica (Frank) McHeny; brother-in-law, Robert Holder; and cousin Florence “Beebe” Phelan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Cornelius Holder; brothers: Ray Koesterer and Robert “Gus” Koesterer.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. A prayer service will take place at 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Avenue, Granite City, Illinois, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois.