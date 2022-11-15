Shirley Ann Hall, 72, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, November 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 29, 1950 in Granite City, IL to Elbert and Viola (Wall) Tipton.
Shirley married Edward Lee Hall in East St. Louis, IL on June 27, 1966. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2017.
The loving mother and grandmother enjoyed going to the casinos and playing BINGO.
Shirley is survived by 3 daughters: Kayla (Joseph) Dickinson of Dyer, TN, Tina (David) Stephenson of Granite City and Tammy Chamness of Granite City; a son, Johnny Hall of Granite City; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Shirley was 1 of 12 siblings.
Besides her husband and parents, Shirley is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Larry Chamness.
Visitation will be from 8:00 am to 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
