Shirley A. Clements, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away peacefully with her daughters holding her hand at 7:09 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was born September 28, 1936 in Nashville, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Lurton and Edna (Stevens) Adams. She married George D. Clements on November 7, 1953 in Carthage, Mississippi and he passed away on August 14, 2014. She had worked as a cashier with several grocery stores throughout the years and was a member of City Temple Assembly of God Church in Granite City. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Pam and John McCord of Maryville and Terri Clements of Granite City; a brother, Bobby Adams of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at City Temple Assembly of God Church, 4751 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Jody Pearman and Reverend Sam Hart officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. The family asks that all in attendance to please wear face masks. In lieu of floral tributes, the family requests that you bring can goods to support the food pantry, pet food or supplies to support local animal shelters or a donation to support your favorite charity. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pritzker signs criminal justice bill for Illinois
- UPDATE: Investigators say man shot by police armed with BB gun
- Burglary at Basecamp-Alton shop under investigation
- Illinois unveils ad campaign vaccination push
- Sheriff comments on state not taking county prisoners
- Alton schools have avoided COVID pauses
- Illinois reduces quarantine time for schools
- Fire damages outside of Alton home
- Drug charges filed following pursuit
- Pritzker aims to provide more COVID-19 tests for Illinois schools