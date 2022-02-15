Shirley Clark

Shirley Lee Clark, 87, of Granite City, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO with her family by her side.
She was born on January 24th, 1935 in Belle, MO, the daughter of Samuel Lee and Elsie Irene (Spurgeon) Taylor.
She was married on November 3rd, 1956 in Jefferson City, Mo to David L. Clark, who preceded her in death on July 14th, 2007.
Shirley dedicated her life to loving her children, family and friends. She was a member of the Madison Junior Service, Mothers Club and Band Parents. She was known for her quick wit, watching sports, reading her Bible, and enjoyed watching and feeding the wildlife where she lived.
Survivors include four daughters, Stephanie Clark of St. Louis, Mo, Kimberly Clark of Granite City, IL, Michelle (Jack) McKinney of Madison, IL, Renee Clark of Granite City, IL. One sister, Annie (Ralph) Higgins of Pacific, Mo. Two dear grandchildren, Kristin (Evan) Fanning and Tyler David Clark, two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Blake Fanning and numerous extended family.
She was preceded in live by her parents, her husband of 50 years, her siblings, Dewayne Taylor, Marceline Shang, Lucille Robertson, Norma Wissmann, Franklin Taylor and Phillip Taylor.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, February 18th at Grace Church East Campus, 4701 IL-111 in Granite City, IL .
Memorial Service will be held immediately after visitation at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve McKinney officiating at same location.
Private burial Services will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo.
Memorials may be made to Mission 1:11 or Muscular Dystrophy Association and will be accepted at the Church or online.
Irwin Funeral Home, Granite City, IL is in charge of the arrangements and more information can be found on their website.