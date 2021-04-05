Shirley Arlene Wilkinson, age 86, of Granite City, IL, formerly of Des Moines, IA, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her home. Shirley was born on September 11, 1934 in Des Moines, IA, a daughter of the late Vern Carter and Lois (Kinney) Carter.
On April 7, 1967, Shirley married Ronald L. Wilkinson in Des Moines, IA and Ronald passed away on January 5, 2008. Shirley had worked at Farm Fresh in Granite City, IL, then after moving to Des Moines, IA, she worked at Menards. She enjoyed going shopping with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was being a mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. She was a proud homemaker who loved taking care of her family whom she loved dearly. Shirley will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by a son, Robert “Bobby” Ramirez; daughter, Delores “Lori” Tester; sister, Patricia Dunlap; and by her brothers, Don Faber, Glen Carter, Tom Carter and John Carter.
She is survived by her loving children, Debbie Grimm of Collinsville, IL, Lydia (Butch) Sipes of Granite City, IL, Denise (Randy) Tellor of Granite City, IL, Ray (Jill) Ramirez of Des Moines, IA, Rhonda (Dan) Abel of Pontoon Beach, IL and Gene (Connie) Wilkinson of Granite City, IL; sisters, Sandra Emery of Des Moines, IA and Pam (Bob) Dingman of Altoona, IA; proud grandmother to twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Private memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, a private memorial service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Vitas Hospice or to the family. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.