Shirley Ann Singleton, 79, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at her home with her family at her side.
She was born September 27, 1941 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline (Lizbar) Ignatz.
She enjoyed her days of bowling and cherished her years of being grandma and great grandma.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Keath Julius of Granite City; three grandchildren, Patrick Singleton, Kristi and Jarred Doolittle and Bryan Julius; four great-grandchildren, Connor Julius, Lucas Doolittle, Aubrey Doolittle and Owen Doolittle; a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and David Buehrer of Granite City; other extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Jerry Singleton and a grandson, Gage Singleton.
In celebration of her life, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City with Pastor P.J. Martin officiating.
Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital in St. Louis.
