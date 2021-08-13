Shirley Ann Mayfield, 67, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at her Home.
She was born January 7, 1954 to Clarence and Alberta (Frazier) Mayfield .
Shirley worked as a secretary for the Department of Labor. In her free time she enjoyed Sudoku, puzzles, crocheting and eating sweets!
She is survived by her 2 sons: Justin Mayfield and James Herendeen; 2 daughters: Lindell Presley and Robin Pierson: 4 grandchildren: a brother; John Mayfield: and a former beloved husband; David Pierson.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister; Jo Ann Herendeen.
