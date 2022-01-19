Shirley Ann Creek, 65, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born August 12, 1956 in Cherry Point, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Wilford Jr. Baker and Anna Louise (Strauss) Baker Brown.
Shirley enjoyed writing, was very social and was always calling others to talk and check on them. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by four children and spouses, Jeff (Judy) Baker of Chicago, Dannie (Bryan Lee) Creek of Granite City, Billy Creek of Bethalto and Timmy Creek of Granite City; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Cindy Lupardus of Granite City; a brother, Ronnie (Christy) Baker of Granite City; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Baker and a sister, Jeanne Caudill.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend David Brimm officiating. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com