Shirley A. Pilger, 72, of Staunton, Illinois passed away at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her home. She was born May 26, 1948 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a daughter of the late Harry and Lola Sherfy. She married Jack L. Pilger Sr. on March 12, 1966 in Belleville and he survives. Shirley was a loving homemaker and enjoyed working her puzzles, traveling and caring for her family. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 55 years, she is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law, Jack Pilger Jr. of Mt. Olive, Jason and Angie Pilger of Benld and Scott Pilger of Staunton; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; three sisters, Donna Turner of Ohio, Mary Milton of California and Sue Warren of Granite City; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steve Pilger; two sisters, Hazel and Julie and four brothers, Wilson, Lester, Roy and Lonnie.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com