Sheryl Lynn Phelps, 71, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on December 31, 1951 in Granite City, IL to Virgil and Dessie (Wise) Hays.
The loving mother and grandmother was an avid coffee drinker who enjoyed watching television and country music videos. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Sheryl is survived by a daughter, Nicole Tripp of Granite City; 2 sons: Larry (Jessica) Phelps of Granite City and Gary Phelps of Granite City; 4 grandchildren: Trenton, Keirston, Kayleigh and Bailey; 2 brothers: Franky (Janice) Hays of Granite City and Elvis (Billie) Hays of Granite City and 3 sisters: Marilyn Lynch of Wentzvile, MO, Judy (John) Albright of Mt. Vernon, IL and Brenda (Harry) Spenny of Mason,MI.
Besides her parents, Sheryl is preceded in death by 2 brothers: Nokey Hays and Bobby Hays and a sister, Jeanette Pointer.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Granite City.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com