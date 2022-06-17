Sheryl Lynne Angelly-Hutson, 57, of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at her home.
She was born on January 17, 1965 in East St. Louis, IL to Arthur and Sharon (Guiltner) Angelly.
Sheryl enjoyed being with her grandson and she also loved to read and go camping. She was a Mickey Mouse fanatic who also enjoyed going on long walks with her dogs when she was able to.
The loving mother and grandmother is survived by her parents; a daughter, Kendra Banta of Granite City; a son, Zachary Hutson of Granite City; 2 grandchildren: Joseph Banta and Mia Banta and 5 sisters: Deanna Angelly of Rockport, IL, Kyla (Ron) Sherfy of Granite City, Kelli (Chris) Bucks of Granite City, Danielle (Steve) Davis of Granite City and Nikki (Jason) Boyles of Maryville, IL. Also surviving are a son in law, Stephon Banta of Florissant, MO; best friend, John Hutson and his fiancé, Angela of Granite City; 15 nieces and nephews and 9 great nieces and nephews.
Sheryl is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Lowell and Evelyn Hatfield; paternal grandparents, Henry and Hazel Angelly; mother in law, Linda Jones-Reed; father in law, William Hutson and special friend, Dawn Mayford.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Inadcure Foundation.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com.