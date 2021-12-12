Sherry Lynn Wasson, age 58, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL. Sherry was born on March 18, 1963 in Logan W.V., a daughter of the late Harles B. Carlise and Eunice Carlise.
On May 18, 2002, Sherry married Wayne “Alan” Wasson in Granite City, IL. Sherry had worked as a geriatric nurse at several area nursing homes for many years. She was an avid St. Louis Blues Hockey fan and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. She enjoyed going to home games and watching them play on tv. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Sherry loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved and cherished her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Leiman Prater.
She is survived by her devoted husband of nineteen years, Alan Wasson of Granite City, IL; loving children, Charles Edward Hall II of Charleston, WV, Crystal Renee (Darren) Hall of Barnhart, MO and Collin Dale (Brieanna) Wasson of Donnellson, IL; proud grandmother to six grandchildren; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Sherry requested to be cremated and to have no formal services.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.