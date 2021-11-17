Sherril Kay Monroe, 63, of Granite City, IL passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 after a brief illness at her home.
She was born on December 5, 1957 in Granite City, IL to Christine (Keith) Hurt and the late Royal Hurt.
Sherril married John Monroe on July 9, 1977 in Granite City, IL.
She was a fantastic cook and a very creative person.
Besides her husband, Sherril is survived by her mother: Christine Hurt; a daughter; Shelly (Patrick Novich) Monroe; a sister: Shelley (Bob) Carson; a brother: Steve (Denice) Hurt; 2 nieces; Lisa (Ron) Wiblemo and Melissa (Justin) Hawkins; 2 nephews; Matthew (Peggy) Carson and Michael (Kate) Hurt; 4 great nieces: Taylor, Ally, Kennedy and Katelyn; 3 great nephews: Nixon, Ace and Henry; a sister-in-law; Marie (Bill) DeBeaux; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and extended family.
Sherril is preceded in death by her father Royal Hurt.
