Shelley Holiday Coe Russell, 50, of Granite City, IL, passed away Sat. Feb. 18, 2023.
She was born Oct. 29, 1972 in St. Louis, MO to Janet Seka VanDeusen of Granite City.
Shelley had been a massage therapist. She loved Freddie Mercury and listening to music, especially Queen. She loved being with her children, grandchildren and friends and playing jokes. She enjoyed shopping for hours and buying gifts for others.
In addition to her mother, survivors include 3 children: David G. (Cescelli) DeForest Jr. of Granite City, Kayla Russell of Granite City and Noah Russell of Granite City; 3 grandchildren: Jax Vee, Celia and Daxton; a brother: Charlie VanDeusen of Granite City; and a sister: Diane VanDeusen of Granite City;
Shelley never wanted people to cry over her passing and the family will hold a celebration of her life with laughter and stories at a later date.
