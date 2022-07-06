Sheila Ann Lawson, 66, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at her home.
She was born on December 22, 1955 in St. Louis, MO to Garth Harmon Lawson and Charlene (Walley) Miller.
Sheila worked for many years as a custodian for the Parkway School District in St. Louis County, MO.
Survivors include her best friend, Deb Maples of St. Louis, MO; a brother, Garth (Veronica) Lawson of Ellsinore, MO; 4 sisters: Tracy Miller of Cahokia, IL, Reagan (Bruce) Joplin of Ellsinore, MO, April Summers of Staunton, IL and Nancy (Mike)Meyers of Granite City, IL and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides her parents, Sheila is preceded in death by her step mother, Delores Lawson; step father, Jerome Miller and 4 sisters: Faye Alexander, Barbie LaPlant, Gloria Essman and Susan Summers.
A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
