Shawn O. Candela, 60, passed away June 23, 2022 at his residence.
Born April 3, 1962 in Granite City, he was the son of the late Anthony and Neta (Cox) Candela.
He had been working as a layout editor for The Chicago Tribune and as a copy editor for the Sarasota Observer.
A natural born athlete, he enjoyed watching and playing tennis and volleyball. He dearly loved animals, rescuing them, especially cats; as well as, computer games and gaming.
Surviving are a brother, Kevin (Jackie) Candela of Godfrey; and sister, Candace Candela (Jeff Bannister) of East Alton.Cremation rites were accorded.
A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Alton 5 A's Animal Shelter of Clowder House Foundation in St. Louis.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.