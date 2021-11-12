Sharron Faye Case, age 84, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her home. Sharron was born on September 25, 1937 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the Joseph Anton and Alice (Fitzpatrick) Baumberger.
Sharron was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a dear friend to many. She retired as a medical transcriptionist from Granite City Welfare Office after many years of dedicated service. Sharron enjoyed crocheting and playing bingo. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Sharron loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving son, Scott Howell of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to Natasha (Jeff) Estrada; proud great-grandmother to Jersey, Zao, Audio and Nova Estrada; extended family and many dear friends.
Sharron requested to be cremated and to have no formal services.
