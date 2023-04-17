Sharon Lynn Norton, 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 2:50 p.m. Sun. Apr. 16, 2023 at her home.
She was born Jan. 11, 1955 in Granite City to the late Joyce (Love) Denson and Omer Bridges.
Sharon loved to watch the Cardinal games and to play Bingo at the Township and VFW.
She is survived by a daughter: Lisa K. Boyer; a son: Ray Norton; 2 grandchildren: Bradley and Taylor; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters: Kathy (Mark) Hornsey, Kay Bopp and Elaine Denson; and Sharon’s longtime companion: Brian Garrison, all of Granite City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Tom Bridges and Danny Huebner; and 2 sisters: Debbie Copeland and Janet Denson.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.