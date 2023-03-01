Sharon Sue Meyer, 81, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:27 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born November 7, 1941, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Evan J. and Marie G. (Worthen) Curry. She married Norman H. Meyer Jr. on November 3, 1962, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and he passed away on February 27, 2014. Sharon was a beautician from 1960 until 2017, working with various beauty shops in the area and enjoyed the many years of friendships made. She cherished her grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Vince Sigite of Granite City; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Robert and Cindy Meyer of Fowler, Indiana, David Meyer of Granite City and Phil and Stacie Meyer of St. Louis, Missouri; four grandchildren, John Sigite, Josh Meyer, Mitchell White and Jacob Meyer; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Judy Curry of Granite City; sister-in-law, Judy Curry of Springfield; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Meyer; a grandson, Chad Sigite and a brother, William Curry.
In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no service will be held. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials are suggested to Vitas Hospice or to the Alzheimer's Association. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.