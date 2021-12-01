Sharon Mae Watson, 71, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL
She was born July 13, 1950 in Metropolis, IL to the late Charles and Minnie (Murphy) Ethridge.
Sharon married Harold Watson on December 8, 2001 in Edwardsville, IL; he preceded her in death on May 14, 2021.
Sharon spent her time feeding all the strays she could, there was never a skinny animal if he could help it. When she wasn’t feeding and taking in strays, she spent her time watching soap operas and spending time with her family. Her favorite time was getting the family together and creating memories.
She is survived by; 4 daughters: Nickie (Robert) Autry of Breese, IL, Linda Chapman of Simpson, IL, Brenda (Jack) Broleman of Smithville, MO, Bridget Beyer of Glen Carbon, IL; 2 sons: Brad (Tammy) Watson of Capron, IL, Barry (Connie) Watson of Glen, Carbon, IL; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a brother: Billy (Gayle) Ethridge.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by 3 sisters: Carolyn Feger, Marilyn Rayburn, Teresa Fairfield; and a brother: Galen Ethridge.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
