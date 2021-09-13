Sharon Eileen (Speer) McRoy, 78, passed away peacefully at 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at home with her family by her side.
Sharon “Sherrie” was born the daughter to Chester and Glenda Speer on August 17, 1943, in St. Louis, Mo., and was raised in Zalma, Mo.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Leigh Ann McRoy of Alton; grandson, Drew McRoy of Alton and his fiancée, Erin Hediger of St Charles, Mo.; a sister, Kathy Payne and her husband, Gerard, of Advance, Mo.; nieces, Sara Garner and her husband, Shannon, of Advance, Mo., and their adult children, Wesley Garner and Lexis Garner, both of St. Louis, Mo, Brandi Sutter and her husband, Dan, of St Peters, Mo., and their children, Sophie and Jack Sutter, and Lindsay and Clay Miller of Advance, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Kenneth Speer and William Joseph Speer; her former husband, Donald Dean McRoy; and her very dear friend and business partner, James Seibold. Together they were founders and co-publishers of Today's AdVantage.
More than anything else, she loved to help small business owners with their local advertising. Fortunately, she was able to do so until the very end.
In lieu of flowers, Sharon requested memorials be made to The Bridge Church 504 E 12th St, Alton, IL 62002. She donated her body to the National Body Donor Program and requested no services be held.