Sharon Ann Begando, 73, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away 12:36 p.m. Sun. April 17, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born Dec. 25, 1948 in Granite City, IL to the late William Otto & Josephine (Tayon) Parker.
Sharon had worked for Boatmen’s Bank and City Bank. She was a member of Sacred Heart and had been a Toastmaster and a published author. She loved to read and crochet.
She is survived by a son: Mark (Bernice) Begando of Pocahontas, IL; 3 grandchildren: Nolan, Yazmin and Maeras Begando; and 2 brothers: William Otto Parker Jr. of TX and Edward Parker of NM.
Services will be held at a later date in New Mexico.
