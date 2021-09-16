Sharon Annette Martin-Pope, 70, of Granite City, IL, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at her home in Granite City.
She was born April 1, 1951 in St. Louis, MO to the late Melton and Naomi (Parkey) Martin.
She married James Edward Pope in Edwardsville, IL; he precedes her in death.
Sharon had huge heart. She was a great daughter, sister, and aunt to her family. She enjoyed watching Christmas movies, spending time with her 1 year old great nephew Liam and her cats, Spencer and Sydney; who she named after her favorite actors.
She is survived by a brother: Donald Martin; a sister: Robyn Martin and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a sister; Deborah Nicholas.
